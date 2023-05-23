Schachter Advances to NCAA Singles Tournament Second Round

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M’s No. 46 Noah Schachter advanced to the NCAA Singles Tournament second round following a battle with VCU’s No. 83 Charles Bertimon (4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4)) Monday at the USTA National Campus.

Schachter not only battled VCU’s No. 83 Bertimon, he also faced the elements in his opening round match of the singles championships. The match was started outside, where the fifth-year senior faced an early deficit after dropping the opening set, 6-4. Due to lightning in the area the match was moved indoors, however, that didn’t shake Schachter as he picked up a quick win in the second set (6-2), setting up a deciding third and final set. The pair went back-and-forth, ultimately ending in a tiebreaker where he outlasted Bertimon to win the match (4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4)).

In his NCAA Singles Tournament debut No. 53 Raphael Perot opened fast as the Junior dominated the first frame (6-3), taking an early lead in the match. Ohio State’s No. 41 Alexander Bernard responded in the second set (6-3) to knot the pair at one frame all, as the match came down to the wire. The Buckeye continued his momentum and closed out the match claiming a tightly contested third set (3-6, 6-3, 7-5).

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Noah Schachter on his first-round match …

“I’m really happy to have gotten through that match considering the difficult conditions. I thought he [Charles Bertimon] played really well and I had to raise my level to win that match at the end. I’m looking forward to having another match tomorrow and hope to keep advancing.”

UP NEXT

Schachter takes the court again tomorrow where he will face the tournament’s No. 3 overall seed Arthur Ferry in the second round.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Matches

(TAMU) No. 46 Noah Schachter Def. (VCU) No. 83 Charles Bertimon (4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4))

(OSU) No. 41 Alexander Bernard Def. (TAMU) No. 53 Raphael Perot (3-6, 6-3, 7-5)

NOAH SCHACHTER

Schachter was selected to the NCAA Singles Tournament for the second consecutive year.

He has three wins versus top-35 ranked opponents this season.

The fifth-year senior was selected to his second straight All-SEC First Team.

RAPHAEL PEROT