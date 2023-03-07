Scammers Targeting Customers Of Local Electric Providers

Scammers are using the same threat to target customers of at least three local electric providers.

Customers getting the threats of demanding immediate payment or disconnecting power within 30 minutes have been forwarded to BTU (Bryan Texas Utilities), College Station Utilities (CSU), and Navasota Valley electric cooperative (NVEC).

From BTU’s social media, “BTU will never demand payment or threaten disconnection.”

From the city of College Station website, “CSU never demands immediate action or threatens disconnection without considerable notice. Do not share personal or financial information over the phone, through text, or over email.”

From the Navasota Valley Facebook page, “While NVEC may contact you by phone for various reasons, we will never call and demand payment or threaten an immediate disconnection of service if payment is not received.”