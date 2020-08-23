Saturday Night Gunfire North Of Northgate Kills One And Injures One

Gunfire Saturday night six blocks north of the Northgate district resulted in the death of one man and a second person going to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Bryan police report no arrests and have not disclosed if investigators have determined a motive, other than what happened on College Main near Jefferson Street was not a random act.

The man who died was identified as 20 year old Latravion Thomas of Bryan.

After the gunfire, BPD reported what an arrest report described as “engaging in a violent fight” in the middle of College Main. At least three people were arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Anyone with information about the gunfire is asked to call Bryan police at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).