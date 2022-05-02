Saturday Afternoon Fire At One College Station Apartment Complex And Saturday Night Gunfire At Another

College Station firefighters had to force their way inside an apartment to get to a fire. Four people living in two units at the Zone apartments were displaced by the Saturday afternoon fire. A fire sprinkler system was going, which kept a kitchen fire in check. The firefighter’s work included rescuing a dog. No one was inside the apartment where the fire took place.

Gunfire at a south College Station apartment complex Saturday night resulted in two minor injuries. College Station police tweeted both victims were taken to the hospital. No information has been released about what led to the shooting at The Cottages apartments. The tweet also asked anyone who witnessed what happened to contact CSPD.