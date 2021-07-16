Sarkisian, Texas wrap up Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12 wrapped up its Media Days Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Highlighting things was new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who says he understands the high expectations in Austin.

Sarkisian comes to the Longhorns from Alabama, where he served as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

He has been a head coach at Washington and USC, going a combined 46-35.

Also speaking on Day 2 of Big 12 Media days were players and coaches from Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.