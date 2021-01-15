Sam Houston State, SFA among new members of the WAC

The Western Athletic Conference has a new look after undergoing realignment.

The league will now consist of thirteen schools, with six of them coming from Texas (Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State and UT Rio Grande Valley).

Tarleton and UTRGV were already full members of the WAC.

The conference’s remaining schools are California Baptist University, Dixie State University, Grand Canyon University, New Mexico State, Seattle University, Southern Utah and Utah Valley.