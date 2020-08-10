Sam Houston State delays opening of fall camp

HUNTSVILLE – With an uncertain landscape in the FCS and collegiate athletics, the Sam Houston football team has officially postponed the opening of its fall camp in preparation for the 2020 season.

The Kats were originally set to open up fall camp on Friday, August 7, but delayed that start while waiting on a decision from its season-opening opponent, Tarleton State, in regards to the Texans’ season. That decision came early Monday morning when Tarleton announced the suspension of all fall football activities.

Sam Houston and Tarleton were originally scheduled to open up the 2020 season on September 5 at Bowers Stadium.

With the change, Sam Houston will stay in its summer access period for approximately two weeks before beginning camp. Currently the Kats are scheduled to open up the 2020 season on September 19 at Nicholls.

Story courtesy of Sam Houston State Athletics