Salvation Army Opens Angel Tree Applications

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army has opened online applications for this year’s Angel Tree program.

Captain Andrea Israel says Brazos County residents with children 12 years-old and younger, and who can show proof of financial need, may qualify.

“They have to prove their identification, proof of residence, identification for the children, and proof of financial need,” says Israel.

Israel says they shopped for more than two thousand children last year.

“A lot of people are going to find themselves in the exact same financial hardship again this Christmas, so we really are expecting to see similar if not an increase in numbers this year,” says Israel.

Click HERE to apply online and find more information about the Angel Tree program.

News release from Bryan/College Station Salvation Army:

Starting on Monday, September 27 and running through Friday, October 8, 2021, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station will have the application process for their yearly Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program open and available. The process is entirely online. The website to apply is www.SAangeltree.org. Anyone that does not have access to the internet can apply at the kiosk in the main office located at 2506 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan, TX 77802. The online application is available in both English and Spanish. The application process includes a verification of financial need and proof of identification. Those who qualify will be placed on the Angel Tree.

The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program, or Angel Tree program was organized to make the holiday season brighter for less fortunate families in the area by providing them with gifts and toys for their children. The purpose of the program is to give gifts in the name of Christ and assist in strengthening family ties. This program is possible through the generosity of other local families who want to share the spirit of the season. Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburn, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time. Last year in 2019, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station assisted 2,168 children from 871 families in the Brazos County area.

The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old. Following the enrollment stage of the program, the adoption of angels at various locations around town and receiving of donated gifts in the Post Oak Mall food court area and Angel Tree warehouse will begin November 12th until December 13th each day, except Sundays. Angel Tree culminates with the distribution of all gifts to enrolled and approved families within the Angel Tree program on December 16th & 17th.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. To find out more about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, interested parties may call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm and Fridays 9 am – 2 pm.