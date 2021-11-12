Salvation Army Kicks Off Angel Tree Program

The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army kicked off its annual Angel Tree program Friday at Post Oak Mall.

Captain Andrea Israel says there is an unprecedented need on the tree this year, with more than 2,500 children in the program.

Lieutenant Tim Israel says if you don’t want to adopt an angel on the tree, there are ways to shop for a child online or make a monetary donation.

Volunteer opportunities are also available.

Darius Hunter also spoke at today’s kickoff event, sharing his story of how The Salvation Army has helped him and his family.

News release from The B/CS Salvation Army:

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettle Campaign, is one of The Salvation Army’s best-known Christmas efforts. More than 100,000 children across Texas will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning thanks to generous donors and the help of The Salvation Army.

The adoption of angels at various locations around Bryan/College Station and the receiving of donated gifts in the Post Oak Mall food court area and Angel Tree Warehouse will kick-off on November 12th and take place every day, except Sundays and Thanksgiving Day until December 13th. Angel Tree culminates with the distribution of all gifts to enrolled and approved families within the Angel Tree program on December 16th & 17th .

The Salvation Army Angel Trees will be located at various businesses during the holidays. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a child or senior who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas. The Salvation Army has over 2,500 children in the Brazos County Angel Tree Program this year.

Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.

For more information about adopting an Angel, please call The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station at 979-977-0789 or visit us at 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. Visit www.salvationarmybcs.org to learn how you can give or get involved this holiday season.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. To find out more about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, interested parties may sign up at www.salvationarmybcs.org or call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm and Fridays 9 am – 2 pm.