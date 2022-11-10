Salvation Army Kicks Off Angel Tree Program

Captain Andrea Israel visited with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about this year’s Angel Tree program before the kickoff event on Thursday.

News release from Bryan College Station Salvation Army:

Bryan/College Station, Texas (November 4, 2022) – The Salvation Army BCS will be partnering with Blue Baker and Bryan Broadcasting, kicking off Angel Tree adoption with a special celebration on Thursday, November 10th at 11:00 am. The community is invited to stop by the Blue Baker located on University Drive for a performance by The Texas Aggie Band Brass choir and a free sandwich from Blue Baker for those who sign up to adopt an Angel. A ribbon cutting will take place at the Blue Baker at 11:30 am. The Salvation Army will begin collecting gifts at Post Oak mall on November 10th and every day after, except Sundays and Thanksgiving Day until December 13th. Angel Tree culminates with the distribution of all gifts to enrolled and approved families within the Angel Tree program on December 16th & 17th. The Salvation Army Angel Trees with sign up information will be located at various businesses during the holidays, such as all Blue Baker locations in College Station. The trees will be decorated with paper angels, each representing a child who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas. The Salvation Army has over 2,000 children in the Brazos County Angel Tree Program this year.

Walmart has partnered with The Salvation Army to make it possible for donors to purchase needed items online that will be delivered directly to The Salvation Army. You can search for The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station at www.walmartangeltree.com and order items today that will benefit local families.

For more information about adopting an Angel, please call The Salvation Army Bryan/College Station at 979-977-0789 or visit us at 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. Visit www.salvationarmybcs.org to learn how you can give or get involved this holiday season.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. To find out more about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, interested parties may sign up at www.salvationarmybcs.org or call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm and Fridays 9 am – 2 pm.