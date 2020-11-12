Salvation Army Kicks Off Angel Tree and Red Kettle Campaigns

Lt. Tim Israel visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Angel Tree 2020, the Red Kettle campaign, Friday’s kickoff event at Post Oak Mall, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

News release from Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station:

Bryan/College Station, Texas (November 11, 2020) – The Salvation is excited to kickoff the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign at noon on Friday, November 13 at Post Oak Mall Food Court. The iconic red kettles will soon be set up outside of stores in the community and the organization will announce the 2020 campaign goal during Friday’s kickoff event.

Believe it or not The Salvation Army red kettles were once hailed as “the newest and most novel device for collecting money” way back in 1898 by the New York World newspaper. The first sighting of The Salvation Army kettle was in 1891, when a young Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco was looking for a way to fund a community Christmas dinner for the area’s poor. He remembered as a sailor seeing a large pot on the dock in Liverpool, England, where passersby would drop charitable donations. Captain McFee secured a large red pot, positioned it so all those going to and from the ferryboats could see it, and launched a tradition that has since spread throughout the world.

Although the red kettles may have evolved over the years, they continue to represent The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year, with all proceeds supporting year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in Brazos County.

“Public contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life,” said Lt. Timothy Israel, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “You’ll see our red kettles and bell ringers stationed outside your favorite stores and local businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve. With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

Additional safety protocols have been established due to the pandemic, and all bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment this Christmas season. “The safety of donors, shoppers, and volunteers is our primary concern,” said Israel. “This year the kettles will also provide a touchless donation option, allowing people to scan a QR code on their phone and make a secure donation directly through Apple or Google Pay. We’ve even got a text to give option – you can text “KETTLES” to 91999.”

“We are so grateful for the continued generosity and support of this community that has made it possible for The Salvation Army in Brazos County to provide assistance to so many people affected by COVID-19 this year,” said Israel. “The red kettle campaign, and the Angel Tree program, provide wonderful opportunities for service and a way to directly impact those in need this Christmas.”

Visit www.salvationarmybcs.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army Rescue Christmas this year. If you need services or know of someone in need, please call 979-361-0618 or visit us at 2506 Cavitt.