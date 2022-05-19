Saban: Texas A&M Paid for Recruits

The rivalry between Texas A&M and Alabama is heating up after Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban took shots at the Aggies Wednesday night.

Speaking at a World Games event in Birmingham, Saban was quoted as saying, “We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player.”

The comments were first reported by AL.com.

Saban joins a handful of SEC coaches who have accused the Aggies of unethically “buying” their 2022 recruiting class using new NIL laws.

A&M head man Jimbo Fisher has vehemently denied the claims.