S.O.S. Ministries Announces Capital Campaign

News release from S.O.S. Ministries:

On Wednesday April 20th, S.O.S. Ministries announced plans for their “Ignite the Next Generation” fundraising campaign

The $6.5 Million campaign will include a 10,000 sq ft classroom addition to its current facility, a new 10,000 sq ft administration and vocational training building, increase in program funding to serve more men, women and children, renovations to its existing facility, a prayer garden and a road through their 20 acre development in Bryan.

Campaign Chair, Doug French, “When I think about the future of S.O.S., I think about opportunity and I think about impact. As we build up more and more capacity with facilities, infrastructure, including staff, the impact S.O.S. will have in this community, through God, is going to continue to grow. That’s why we are especially excited and grateful that donors have already committed $4.2 Million to this effort before we’ve even gone public!

S.O.S. Ministries was created almost 29 years ago to “Rescue, Restore, and Release” those they serve from a drug and gang infested environment where abuse, poverty, and violence are a way of life. They have pursued this purpose through neighborhood outreaches, mentoring and discipleship, and life skill education.

Founder and Director, JJ Ramirez told us, “We are building something that will stay here long after I am gone and that way we can instill this next generation with even greater passion to be ignited for the glory of God. We are bringing up sons and daughters in our ministry, to do far greater than we can even imagine.”

What started as a ministry to gang members, today, S.O.S. targets the entire family, children to adults, in culturally relevant ways…meeting them where they are. They invest in the daily lives of those they serve by building intentional relationships. S.O.S. Ministries penetrates neighborhoods in the Brazos Valley through high-impact programs focused on spiritual and community transformation.

If you are interested in finding out more about the ministry of S.O.S or the “Ignite the Next Generation” campaign please contact (979) 775-5357 or go to saveourstreetsministries.org for more information.