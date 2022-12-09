Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student

A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month.

Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.

According to a Bryan police arrest report, on November 8 the Bryan High student opened the door near the bus drop off area and let in a Rudder High student. The two walked around inside the building for about ten minutes before the unauthorized visitor and another BHS student engaged in a physical fight. The Rudder student got out of the building and drove away before a school resource officer arrived.

The Rudder student, 17 year old Ste’phan Gilbert of Bryan, was arrested December 1 on a criminal trespassing charge. Gilbert was also charged with evading and resisting arrest, failing to stop at a stop sign, not having a driver’s license, and driving without insurance. He was released from jail December 3 after posting bonds totaling $10,000 dollars on the criminal trespassing, evading, and resisting charges; and bonds promising he will appear in court on the traffic charges.

Online records show Gilbert is scheduled to appear in court next February on a charge from September of failing to identify himself to law enforcement.

A safety and security update during Monday’s BISD board meeting did not include a reference to the November 8 incident at Bryan High School or the general topic of students letting unauthorized people inside a school building.