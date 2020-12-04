Rudder Football Ends 2020 on a High Note with Win over Lamar Consolidated

The Rudder Rangers overcame a sloppy start to rally past Lamar Consolidated Thursday night, 28-21 at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.

The game saw the lead change hands three times, with Montavian Reed putting Rudder up for good with a 7-yard touchdown run with 9:43 remaining.

Rangers quarterback EJ Ezar rushed for over 100 yards on the night, bowling into the end zone twice. He also found wide receiver Keithron Lee on a quick screen pass, which Lee turned into a 61-yard touchdown.

With the victory, Rudder finishes the 2020 season at 6-4 (2-4), the second-best overall mark in program history.