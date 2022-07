The Houston Astros saw their eight game win streak come to an end Wednesday night, falling to the Kansas City Royals, 7-4 at Minute Maid Park.

Kansas City got to ‘Stros starter Christian Javier early, scoring five runs in the first three innings.

Houston (53-28) will look to bounce back Thursday afternoon when it hosts the Royals (30-50) again at 1:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.