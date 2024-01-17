Ross Bjork’s Introduction As Ohio State’s Next Athletic Director

Former Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork introduced himself to Buckeye Nation Wednesday morning (January 17) as Ohio State’s next athletic director.

University president Ted Carter, in his 17th day on the job, pointed out there were 35 members of Bjork’s family in attendance.

Bjork brought up numerous relatives who live in Ohio during his comments.

Bjork officially begins his new position July 1.

Click below to hear comments from Ted Carter and Ross Bjork, provided by Ohio State’s video stream.

Listen to “Former Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork introduces himself to Buckeye Nation as Ohio State's new AD” on Spreaker.