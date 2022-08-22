Rookie College Station Firefighter Performs A Water Rescue Of A Stranded Dog

A rookie College Station firefighter volunteered to rescue a dog who was stranded on the island at the University Park dog park lake.

CSFD captain Stuart Marrs said Apollo, a medium sized and friendly pit bull who is afraid of water, accidentally fell into the lake and swam the wrong way to the island.

The firefighter attached his lead rope and made a makeshift muzzle as part of the rescue operation.

Statement from the College Station fire department:

The Engine from Station 6 was dispatched to a public assist at University Park Dog Park concerning a dog that was stranded on the island at the dog park lake.

The crew made their was around the lake an tried to get the dog to the other side but the area was thick with brush. After attempts at trying to get the dog to come across the water, the decision was made to go get the dog.

A firefighter was placed in a personal flotation devise with a water rescue helmet, and a throw rope was deployed. A long pike pole was also used to help measure the depth and guide the firefighter over to the island.

Once at the island, the firefighter made friends with the dog and was able to attach its lead rope and make a makeshift muzzle on the dog without complication.

He was then able to get under the dogs front legs and pull it into the water with him. They came back across the water without complication.

The dog was successfully rescued and returned to the owners on scene.

The firefighter deconned then the engine returned to service.