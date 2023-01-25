Rolen Headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Seven-time All-Star third baseman Scott Rolen has been voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Rolen was name the National League’s Rookie of the Year with Philadelphia in 1997 and went on to a 17-year career with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds.

Over that span, Rolen hit 316 home runs and won eight gold gloves.

He joins former Atlanta Braves first baseman Fred McGriff in this year’s class.

Among those just missing the cut was Houston Astros closer Billy Wagner, who finished with 68.1% of the needed 75% of votes.