Rodrigues in Third Place after Day One of Furman Intercollegiate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s golf senior Daniel Rodrigues opened the Furman Intercollegiate with rounds of 1-under 70 and 6-under 65 Sunday to sit in third place heading into the final round.
Rodrigues’ two-round tally of 7-under 135 at The Furman Golf Club, which plays at par 71 and 7,005 yards, is one stroke behind the co-leaders Paul Conroy of Chattanooga and Erik Johansson of Campbell.
Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan are also in the top 10, tied for ninth place at 3-under 139. The duo flip-flopped rounds of 68 and 71 with Heidelbaugh going sub-70 the first round and Sadagopan firing the 3-under the second round.
Texas A&M is in third place heading into Monday’s final round. The Maroon & White carded rounds of 7-under 284 and 4-under 280 to end the day at 11-under. Furman leads the field at 22-under 546 on its home course. Chattanooga is three strokes back at 19-under 549.
Jack Usner, playing as an individual in his second career tournament, is in 15th place at 2-under 140 (69-71).
Aaron Pounds and Phichaksn Maichon rounded out the Aggie fivesome with two-round scores of 4-over 146. Joe Stover, making his collegiate debut playing as an individual, is tied for 36th place at 2-over 144.
The third-round trophy chase has the Aggies paired with first-place Furman and second-place Chattanooga teeing off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
TEAM SCORES
|
1
|
Furman
|
269-277=546
|
-22
|
2
|
Chattanooga
|
277-272=549
|
-19
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
277-280=557
|
-11
|
t-4
|
Campbell
|
279-289=568
|
E
|
t-4
|
James Madison
|
289-279=568
|
E
|
6
|
USC Aiken
|
293-276=569
|
+1
|
7
|
Richmond
|
289-281=570
|
+2
|
8
|
Western Carolina
|
290-281=571
|
+3
|
9
|
Gardner-Webb
|
289-283=572
|
+4
|
t-10
|
Charleston Southern
|
292-287=579
|
+11
|
t-10
|
Davidson
|
289-290=579
|
+11
|
12
|
William & Mary
|
289-294=583
|
+15
|
13
|
High Point
|
296-289=585
|
+17
|
14
|
Prebyterian
|
293-293=586
|
+18
|
15
|
Francis Marion
|
290-301=591
|
+23
TEXAS A&M SCORES
|
t-3
|
Daniel Rodrigues
|
70-65=135
|
-7
|
t-9
|
Michael Heidelbaugh
|
68-71=139
|
-3
|
t-9
|
Vishnu Sadagopan
|
71-68=139
|
-3
|
t-47
|
Phichaksn Maichon
|
69-77=146
|
+4
|
t-47
|
Aaron Pounds
|
70-76=146
|
+4
|
|
INDIVIDUALS
|
|
|
t-15
|
Jack Usner
|
69-71=140
|
-2
|
t-36
|
Joe Stover
|
75-69=144
|
+2
– aTm –