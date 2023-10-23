Rodrigues in Third Place after Day One of Furman Intercollegiate

October 23, 2023 Sean Burnett

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick  |  Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s golf senior Daniel Rodrigues opened the Furman Intercollegiate with rounds of 1-under 70 and 6-under 65 Sunday to sit in third place heading into the final round.

Rodrigues’ two-round tally of 7-under 135 at The Furman Golf Club, which plays at par 71 and 7,005 yards, is one stroke behind the co-leaders Paul Conroy of Chattanooga and Erik Johansson of Campbell.

Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan are also in the top 10, tied for ninth place at 3-under 139. The duo flip-flopped rounds of 68 and 71 with Heidelbaugh going sub-70 the first round and Sadagopan firing the 3-under the second round.

Texas A&M is in third place heading into Monday’s final round. The Maroon & White carded rounds of 7-under 284 and 4-under 280 to end the day at 11-under. Furman leads the field at 22-under 546 on its home course. Chattanooga is three strokes back at 19-under 549.

Jack Usner, playing as an individual in his second career tournament, is in 15th place at 2-under 140 (69-71).

Aaron Pounds and Phichaksn Maichon rounded out the Aggie fivesome with two-round scores of 4-over 146. Joe Stover, making his collegiate debut playing as an individual, is tied for 36th place at 2-over 144.

The third-round trophy chase has the Aggies paired with first-place Furman and second-place Chattanooga teeing off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

TEAM SCORES

1

Furman

269-277=546

-22

2

Chattanooga

277-272=549

-19

3

Texas A&M

277-280=557

-11

t-4

Campbell

279-289=568

E

t-4

James Madison

289-279=568

E

6

USC Aiken

293-276=569

+1

7

Richmond

289-281=570

+2

8

Western Carolina

290-281=571

+3

9

Gardner-Webb

289-283=572

+4

t-10

Charleston Southern

292-287=579

+11

t-10

Davidson

289-290=579

+11

12

William & Mary

289-294=583

+15

13

High Point

296-289=585

+17

14

Prebyterian

293-293=586

+18

15

Francis Marion

290-301=591

+23

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-3

Daniel Rodrigues

70-65=135

-7

t-9

Michael Heidelbaugh

68-71=139

-3

t-9

Vishnu Sadagopan

71-68=139

-3

t-47

Phichaksn Maichon

69-77=146

+4

t-47

Aaron Pounds

70-76=146

+4

 

INDIVIDUALS

t-15

Jack Usner

69-71=140

-2

t-36

Joe Stover

75-69=144

+2

– aTm –