Rodrigues in Third Place after Day One of Furman Intercollegiate

Credit to Thomas Dugger Dick | Assistant Communications Director – 12thman.com

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Texas A&M men’s golf senior Daniel Rodrigues opened the Furman Intercollegiate with rounds of 1-under 70 and 6-under 65 Sunday to sit in third place heading into the final round.

Rodrigues’ two-round tally of 7-under 135 at The Furman Golf Club, which plays at par 71 and 7,005 yards, is one stroke behind the co-leaders Paul Conroy of Chattanooga and Erik Johansson of Campbell.

Michael Heidelbaugh and Vishnu Sadagopan are also in the top 10, tied for ninth place at 3-under 139. The duo flip-flopped rounds of 68 and 71 with Heidelbaugh going sub-70 the first round and Sadagopan firing the 3-under the second round.

Texas A&M is in third place heading into Monday’s final round. The Maroon & White carded rounds of 7-under 284 and 4-under 280 to end the day at 11-under. Furman leads the field at 22-under 546 on its home course. Chattanooga is three strokes back at 19-under 549.

Jack Usner, playing as an individual in his second career tournament, is in 15th place at 2-under 140 (69-71).

Aaron Pounds and Phichaksn Maichon rounded out the Aggie fivesome with two-round scores of 4-over 146. Joe Stover, making his collegiate debut playing as an individual, is tied for 36th place at 2-over 144.

The third-round trophy chase has the Aggies paired with first-place Furman and second-place Chattanooga teeing off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m.

TEAM SCORES

1 Furman 269-277=546 -22 2 Chattanooga 277-272=549 -19 3 Texas A&M 277-280=557 -11 t-4 Campbell 279-289=568 E t-4 James Madison 289-279=568 E 6 USC Aiken 293-276=569 +1 7 Richmond 289-281=570 +2 8 Western Carolina 290-281=571 +3 9 Gardner-Webb 289-283=572 +4 t-10 Charleston Southern 292-287=579 +11 t-10 Davidson 289-290=579 +11 12 William & Mary 289-294=583 +15 13 High Point 296-289=585 +17 14 Prebyterian 293-293=586 +18 15 Francis Marion 290-301=591 +23

TEXAS A&M SCORES

t-3 Daniel Rodrigues 70-65=135 -7 t-9 Michael Heidelbaugh 68-71=139 -3 t-9 Vishnu Sadagopan 71-68=139 -3 t-47 Phichaksn Maichon 69-77=146 +4 t-47 Aaron Pounds 70-76=146 +4 INDIVIDUALS t-15 Jack Usner 69-71=140 -2 t-36 Joe Stover 75-69=144 +2

– aTm –