Rockets Down Spurs in Lone Star Showdown; Mavericks Done in by Knicks

Eric Gordon had 31 points and the Houston Rockets overcame a triple-double from Dejounte Murray to beat the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night, 128-124 at the AT&T Center.

The victory snapped a three-game losing skid for the Rockets, who improve to 12-31 on the season.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio has now dropped four straight and seven of its last eight to fall to 15-26.

____________________

Elswhere, the Dallas Mavericks were blasted by the New York Knicks, 108-85.

Luka Doncic had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas, which came into Madison Square Garden riding a six-game win streak.

The Mavericks are now 22-19.