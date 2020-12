By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ James Harden hasn’t reported to training camp with the Houston Rockets and coach Stephen Silas says he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. Silas told reporters that “as far as timetable, there’s no timetable as far as I know” for Harden’s arrival.