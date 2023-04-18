Robertson County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Of A Shooting Northeast Of Franklin Leads To An Arrest On A Murder Charge

April 18, 2023 Bill Oliver
Image from the Robertson County sheriff's office Facebook page.
The Robertson County sheriff’s office is conducting a murder investigation.

A news release states gunfire Tuesday morning northeast of Franklin at a home on Red Rock Road killed Cody Albers.

Arrested on a murder charge was 36 year old Brittany Albers.

Sheriff Gerald Yezak tells WTAW News that the Albers were married.

Image from the Robertson County sheriff's office Facebook page.
Original story:

The Robertson County sheriff’s office announces an investigation of a shooting at a home northeast of Franklin.

Emergency dispatchers received a call Tuesday morning shortly before ten of shots being fired at a residence on Red Rock Road.

A news release does not state if the gunfire hit anyone or anything.

Image from the Robertson County sheriff's office Facebook page.
