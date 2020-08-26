Robertson County Emergency Management Advises Entergy Customers To Prepare For A Power Outage

The Robertson County emergency management office is advising residents who are Entergy electric customers to prepare for a power outage from Hurricane Laura.

According to a Facebook post, Entergy officials told the Robertson County office any outage should be short lived due to their ability to reroute power from other plants.

The Facebook post then brings up Hurricane Ike in calling to prepare for having no power for at least several days.

The post advises getting enough bottled water to last for 48 hours. The emergency management office says it will take 24 hours to determine how long the power will be out, then another 24 hours to get ice and water from the state.

Robertson County residents are also asked to reach out to elderly and special needs family members to make arrangements to care for them.

And for those with portable generators, do not place them inside homes or buildings and do not connect them to breaker boxes or home electrical systems.