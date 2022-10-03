Road Work Starts Tuesday Along William Joel Bryan Between Texas And The Freeway

October 3, 2022 Bill Oliver
Image from the TxDOT Bryan district Twitter page.
Image from the TxDOT Bryan district Twitter page.

Tuesday is scheduled to be the first day of traffic obstacles for motorists in Bryan along William Joel Bryan (WJB) between the freeway and Texas Avenue.

A news release from the Texas Department of Transportation Bryan district office states construction will take place for at least one year, depending on the weather and supply chain issues.

A center median will be built along this stretch of WJB, along with roundabouts at each end of Sue Haswell Park.

The $17.5 million dollar project also includes hike and bike paths and new sidewalks.