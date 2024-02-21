Road closures in the William Joel Bryan Parkway construction zone between Texas and Sue Haswell Park will continue into next week.

That is according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Bryan district office.

Paving and striping operations are taking place at various locations in the construction zone through February 28th.

Additional information from the TxDOT Bryan district office:

Final surface paving operations are set to begin along FM 158 (William J. Bryan Parkway) on Tuesday, February 20th.

This work will require closing the roadway due to the width of the paving and striping equipment. The current schedule will require the following closures:

On Tuesday, February 20th, the eastbound lanes from Texas Avenue to Sue Haswell Park will be closed.

On Wednesday, February 21st, the westbound lanes from 24th Street to Texas Avenue will be closed.

On Friday, the eastbound lanes on the south side of Sue Haswell Park will be closed.

On Monday, February 26th, through Wednesday February 28th, these sections of roadway will be closed as needed for final striping operations.

These closures will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the days listed. The public is advised to plan for extra travel time and find alternate routes during these closures.

Homeowners whose only access is on William J. Bryan are advised to try and avoid coming or going during these times. If access is needed, get the attention of one of the contractor personnel, and they will assist you.