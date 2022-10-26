Rise in Sexual Assault Cases Creates Advocate Shortage

Sexual assault numbers are on the rise in our region.

Lindsey LeBlanc, Executive Director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center, says that is with two out of three victims not reporting their sexual assault.

The increase in reports and calls to SARC’s 24/7 hotline has created a shortage of volunteer advocates, who LeBlanc says are the backbone of their agency.

“We don’t normally run a winter advocate training, this is new for us to provide a fourth training opportunity for the community,” says LeBlanc.

LeBlanc says the upcoming training will be over a more extended period of time and it is 100% virtual.

“We have many volunteers who are also survivors, or we have many volunteers that know a survivor, but that is certainly not a requirement” says LeBlanc.

Advocates must be 18 years or older and undergo a criminal background check.

SARC’s winter advocate training begins November 14th. CLICK HERE for more information.

Click below to hear more from Lindsey LeBlanc visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

