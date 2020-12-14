Ribbon Cutting at New Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Jail

Robertson County invites the public to a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Jail.

Tifani Witherspoon, Jail Adminstrator, says among other upgrades, there is in an increase in capacity from 53 to 92 beds.

“It allows us to better serve our inmates, and when we serve our inmates, we serve our community,” says Witherspoon.

The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. followed by tours of the new facility and a casual dinner.

The new office and jail is located at 1006 West US Highway 79 in Franklin. Overflow parking will be located at the Prigeon Center with shuttles to and from the event.

