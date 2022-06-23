Rezoning Required For Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley To Get A Taller Sign

It took a zoning change for the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) to get a taller sign outside their building.

A unanimous city council approved the request at their June 9 meeting.

The rezoning allow the maximum height to go from four feet to 35 feet.

ACBV director Sheree Boegner says the new sign will be placed in the same location as the existing sign.

Boegner agreed with council members about the difficulty in attracting visitors to the building, which is located along the freeway in south College Station.

The Arts Council opened its current home, a remodeled fire station, more than three years ago.

Boegner says the taller sign will be at the same spot, incorporating the agency’s logo.

Click below for comments from the June 9, 2022 College Station city council meeting.