Rezoning For A Proposed Housing Development In Northeast Bryan Is Rejected By The City Council

An anticipated vote by the Bryan city council to reject rezoning land to build more homes off Old Reliance Road resulted in the developer pulling the request.

The developer’s decision during the February 13th council meeting came after continued opposition.

The lawyer representing the developer, Kayla Landeros, said the council was discriminating against her client for not accepting the same standards as the existing subdivisions.

Councilman Jared Salvato says the council wants higher standards.

Landeros was unsuccessful in getting the council to allow more lots to build homes, and having the council remove requirements that would cost the developer $1.2 million dollars to build a wider extension of Thornberry Drive and a brick column along the street.

Landeros wanted an extension of Thornberry Drive to be 27 feet wide instead of 30 feet to save $750,000 dollars and to not build a brick column along the street, which would cost $500,000 dollars.

Salvato told Landeros he wondered if the developer paid too much for the 91 acres. And Salvato asked the lawyer “how does that liability (overpaying for the land) now becomes the city’s problem?”

Bryan’s planning and zoning commission recommended denial on a four to two vote. And there was opposition from neighboring homeowners.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the city staff’s report from the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the February 13, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.