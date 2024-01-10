Rezoning Approved By The Bryan City Council Is The First Step Towards Developing Land Along The Freeway

Vacant land along the east side of the freeway in Bryan from University to just south of Briarcrest is no longer zoned for agriculture.

That is after the Bryan city council unanimously approved rezoning for a future planned development district.

Bryan mayor Bobby Gutierrez, who had the only public comments prior to Tuesday’s (January 9) vote, thanked the developers “for continuing to invest in our community and we really appreciate you do going forward with this.”

Nothing was said about what may be built on more than 90 acres. But the mayor said “this is the first step in a process” where the developer “will bring something to us and we’ll take a look at it at that point and see if it fits within what the requirements or the necessity to our community. And hopefully it will fit in well and we’ll work together with the developer to make it the best possible thing that it can be.”

Click below to hear comments from Bobby Gutierrez from the January 9, 2024 Bryan city council meeting.