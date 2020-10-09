Return Of Multiple Stolen Plants And Pots A Joint Effort Of Crime Victims And Bryan Police

Two Bryan police detectives spent Friday returning 40 plants and pots, along with landscape equipment, that were stolen over the last couple of months.

Victims living within walking distance of the city’s golf course and BPD credit a joint effort for finding a suspect, who provided information leading to the return of the stolen property.

There were at least two victims posting on the local Nextdoor account, thanking the detectives for making the returns.

Detective Jason Johnston said the community’s contribution to recovering the property included members of the closely knit and united community who traded information.

Johnston said some provided specific information that also helped identify the stolen items.

Detectives continue to investigate the thefts.

Click below for comments from Jason Johnston, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

