Retirement Of Brazos County Precinct 3 Constable K-9 Officer Diego

The retirement of a Brazos County law enforcement officer is recognized by county commissioners.

Precinct 3 constable K-9 officer Diego who served four years with the county.

Commissioners approved a request allowing Diego to spend retirement in the custody of his handler, who recently left the constable’s office.

Click HERE to read and download the documents approved during the October 3, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.

Chief Deputy Calder Lively told WTAW News that Diego, a German Shepherd from Poland, was given to the constable’s office by the K94COPs organization. K94COPs also approved the request allowing Diego to be released to his longtime handler.

Click below to hear comments from the October 3, 2023 county commission meeting. Speakers are commissioners Nancy Berry, Steve Aldrich, and Chuck Konderla.