Retired Marine One Helicopter Arrives at Bush Library and Museum

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum celebrated the arrival of a retired Marine One helicopter Tuesday afternoon.

The historic Marine One helicopter was used by President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush during their time in the White House.

It will be displayed with the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive in the new 29,000 square foot pavilion.

Dawn Hammat, the library’s new director, hopes the pavilion draws 40 percent more annual visitors.

“It not only adds to the story of President Bush, but it adds to this side of campus, adds to things for people to do over here, we’re going to have a café in it. We’re hoping for some vibrancy in that arena as well,” says Hammatt.

Andrew Card, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, and former Secretary of Transportation for President Bush, says President Bush knew Texas A&M was a special place.

“Texas A&M really embodies what it means to be part of America and to answer the call to duty,” says Card.

The Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion opens to the public in June. Click here to learn more about 41@100.