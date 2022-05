The Bryan/College Station Salvation Army’s 11th “Doing The Most Good” fundraising luncheon included remarks from former congressman Bill Flores of Bryan.

The theme of Flores message was “Servant Leadership in a Polarized World”.

Click below to hear Bill Flores remarks at the Salvation Army luncheon on May 19, 2022.

