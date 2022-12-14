Retired Congressman Bill Flores In His Second Year Serving On The ERCOT Board

Retired congressman Bill Flores of Bryan is in his second year on the board of the electric grid serving most of Texas. Flores also serves as vice chairman of the ERCOT board.

After Flores spoke at the recent groundbreaking of the new BTU administration building in north Bryan, he visited with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about the agency.

