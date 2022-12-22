Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Speaks To The City Council As “Citizen Nelson”

A special meeting of the Bryan city council on Monday provided retired mayor Andrew Nelson the opportunity to speak during public comments.

Identifying himself as “Citizen Nelson”, he said he was representing the four members who left the council due to term limits to express their appreciation to Brent Hairston for his four years on the governing body.

That was followed by the swearing in of new single member district five councilwoman Marca Ewers Shurtleff.

After that, there was an executive session that was followed by a public vote naming James Edge as mayor pro-tem.

