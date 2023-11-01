Ten days before the filing period begins for the March 2024 primary election, there is one fewer candidate seeking the state representative’s seat covering most of Brazos County.

Retired Brazos County sheriff Chris Kirk has announced withdrawing from the house district 14 race.

Kirk says he made the decision after spending four days in the hospital after a severe reaction to medication following what was a successful hernia operation.

Kirk said he wanted to give an opportunity for others to decide whether to seek the Republican nomination for the HD 14 seat.

That seat becomes vacant next year after John Raney retires.

Kirk says he will wait until the filing period is over before deciding whether he will give an endorsement.

Click below to hear comments from Chris Kirk, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Retired Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk withdraws from running for district 14 state representative” on Spreaker.

News release from Chris Kirk:

A little over 10 days ago, I underwent a surgical procedure to repair an incisional abdominal hernia. The surgery went as planned and was successful. However, during recovery, I had a severe reaction to the medication provided that ultimately required emergency hospitalization.

Thankfully, the follow-up tests indicate that there are no life-threatening side effects. As I continue through the recovery process, I have had plenty of time to reflect on my priorities and the things that matter most to me and my family. It has become clear that my focus should be directed toward my family and my continued recovery.

Therefore, it is with a heavy heart, I am announcing my withdrawal from the race for Texas House of Representatives (HD 14). This decision was extremely difficult as I was truly excited about the possibility of serving you in the Texas Legislature. I love this county and our community. Therefore, I could not in good conscience delay this decision any longer. It is my hope that we will elect a truly effective representative.

I would like to thank all who have taken a moment to affirm my candidacy and the many offers to assist me in the HD-14 race. Your support has been overwhelming and adds to my disappointment that I can’t follow through with our plans.

I would like to extend special thanks to former Senator Steve Ogden for his counsel and support, to Judge Travis Bryan III for serving as my campaign treasurer, and to Randy Horvath for agreeing to serve as my campaign manager.

The Lord has Blessed me with a wonderfully supportive family….. for that I am truly thankful. I especially want to thank my beautiful wife, Sheryl, for her unwavering love and support.

GOD Bless Texas!