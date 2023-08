The promotion resumes for building a YMCA in the Bryan/College Station area.

Cari Bullington spoke for a group during the public comment portion of Thursday night’s College Station city council meeting.

The group made no requests to council members.

Bullington spent most of her time playing a video produced by the YMCA of Central Texas.

Click below for comments from Cari Bullington during the August 24, 2023 College Station city council meeting. She was introduced by mayor John Nichols.