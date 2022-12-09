Results Of Bryan City Council Runoff Election

Less than ten percent of the registered voters decide the winner of Thursday’s runoff election for Bryan city council single member district five.

Marca Ewers-Shurtleff received 497 votes and A.J. Renold 210.

There are about 8,600 registered voters in the west Bryan district.

Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock reported more people voted in advance.

Shurtleff received 377 early and advanced votes and Renold 139.

On election day, Shurtleff received 120 votes and Renold 71.

Shurtleff will be sworn in at a special city council meeting on December 19 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.

A city of Bryan spokeswoman says there are still 57 mail ballots still out. 12 are military and have to return in a week, and the other have to be received by Friday to be counted. Even if all 57 are received on time, it will not affect the outcome.

Click below for a visit with Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

