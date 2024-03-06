Resultados De Las Elecciones Primarias De Marzo De 2024

March 5, 2024 lajefa1027

Resultados no oficiales de las elecciones del condado de Brazos – 16 de 28 centros de votación informan:

Número total de votantes del Condado de Brazos: 17,268 de 128,349 = 13.45%.

Carreras del Partido Republicano

DISTRITO DE REPRESENTANTES DE LOS EE.UU. 10, total del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas

Michael McCaul: 9.054 (69,10%)

Jared Lovelace 4,049 (30.90%)

REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 12

Condado de Brazos

Ben Bius: 919 (31,47%)

Trey Wharton: 672 (23,01%)

John Harvey Slocum: 1.329 (45,51%)

Total obtenido de la página web del Secretario de Estado de Texas

Ben Bius: 3.190 (28,66%)

Trey Wharton: 4.792 (43,05%)

John Harvey Slocum: 3.149 (28,29%)

REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 14

Rick Davis: 3.676 (34,79%)

Paul Dyson: 6.891 (65,21%)

JUEZ DE DISTRITO, 472º DISTRITO JUDICIAL

Jerrell Wise: 6.941 (57,71%)

Jennifer Hebert: 5.087 (42,29%)

ABOGADO DE DISTRITO, 85º DISTRITO JUDICIAL

Jarvis Parsons 9,111 (67.91%)

Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 4,305 (32.09%)

COMISIONADO DEL CONDADO DISTRITO ELECTORAL 1

Steve Aldrich: 2.086 (44,36%)

Karl Mooney: 979 (20,82%)

Bentley Nettles 1,637 (34.81%)

COMISIONADO DEL CONDADO DISTRITO ELECTORAL 3

Fred Brown: 1.923 (55,02%)

Nancy Berry: 1.572 (44,98%)

PRESIDENTE DEL CONDADO

John Hince: 2.325 (21,37%)

Silas Garrett Jr.: 1.931 (17,74%)

Paul Marvin: 2.293 (21,07%)

Russ Ford: 4.333 (39,82%)

Carreras del Partido Demócrata

 

DISTRITO DE REPRESENTANTES DE LOS EE.UU. 10, total de votos del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas

Theresa Boisseau 6,398 (70.45%)

Keith McPhail 2,684 (29.55%)