Resultados De Las Elecciones Primarias De Marzo De 2024

Resultados no oficiales de las elecciones del condado de Brazos – 16 de 28 centros de votación informan:
Número total de votantes del Condado de Brazos: 17,268 de 128,349 = 13.45%.
Carreras del Partido Republicano
DISTRITO DE REPRESENTANTES DE LOS EE.UU. 10, total del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas
Michael McCaul: 9.054 (69,10%)
Jared Lovelace 4,049 (30.90%)
REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 12
Condado de Brazos
Ben Bius: 919 (31,47%)
Trey Wharton: 672 (23,01%)
John Harvey Slocum: 1.329 (45,51%)
Total obtenido de la página web del Secretario de Estado de Texas
Ben Bius: 3.190 (28,66%)
Trey Wharton: 4.792 (43,05%)
John Harvey Slocum: 3.149 (28,29%)
REPRESENTANTE ESTATAL DISTRITO 14
Rick Davis: 3.676 (34,79%)
Paul Dyson: 6.891 (65,21%)
JUEZ DE DISTRITO, 472º DISTRITO JUDICIAL
Jerrell Wise: 6.941 (57,71%)
Jennifer Hebert: 5.087 (42,29%)
ABOGADO DE DISTRITO, 85º DISTRITO JUDICIAL
Jarvis Parsons 9,111 (67.91%)
Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria: 4,305 (32.09%)
COMISIONADO DEL CONDADO DISTRITO ELECTORAL 1
Steve Aldrich: 2.086 (44,36%)
Karl Mooney: 979 (20,82%)
Bentley Nettles 1,637 (34.81%)
COMISIONADO DEL CONDADO DISTRITO ELECTORAL 3
Fred Brown: 1.923 (55,02%)
Nancy Berry: 1.572 (44,98%)
PRESIDENTE DEL CONDADO
John Hince: 2.325 (21,37%)
Silas Garrett Jr.: 1.931 (17,74%)
Paul Marvin: 2.293 (21,07%)
Russ Ford: 4.333 (39,82%)
Carreras del Partido Demócrata
DISTRITO DE REPRESENTANTES DE LOS EE.UU. 10, total de votos del sitio web del Secretario de Estado de Texas
Theresa Boisseau 6,398 (70.45%)
Keith McPhail 2,684 (29.55%)