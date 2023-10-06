Restrictions Ease In The Wellborn And Wickson Creek Water Districts

The two Brazos County water districts serving portions of Bryan and College Station have eased their water restrictions.

Friday afternoon, the Wellborn and Wickson Creek special utility districts both moved to stage one restrictions.

Customers in the Wellborn district can now do outdoor watering between six p.m. and four a.m. on three designated days a week instead of two, though customers are being asked to continue watering twice per week.

Customers in the Wickson Creek district are now to use irrigation systems on two designated days per week between nine p.m. and five a.m.