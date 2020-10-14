Rested Bills melt down with mistakes in 42-16 loss to Titans

By TERESA M. WALKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The Buffalo Bills opened with Josh Allen’s pass going off Andre Roberts’ hands for an interception. It went downhill from there. The more prepared team sure didn’t look it in coming out sloppy and flat in losing its first game with a meltdown by the offense, defense and special teams. Josh Allen was intercepted twice, and the Bills had another turnover late that Tennessee turned into 21 points in routing Buffalo 42-16 Tuesday night. Allen says they got punched in the mouth early and he can’t do that to the defense. Next up is a visit from the Chiefs.