Responses To The Bryan Mayor’s Questions About The Status Of The Local Viasat Office

Bryan mayor Andrew Nelson wonders about what is going on at the biocorridor offices of international satellite internet and communications provider Viasat.

Speaking on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs, Nelson said he’s “concerned about Viasat. It seems to be an empty parking lot, not even sure there’s any jobs left. I’d love someone to look into that for our community since they have some obligations”, and “I just know they made some commitments to us and if they’re not honoring them they should give back the tax incentives.”

Last summer, the Brazos Valley economic development corporation reported Viasat in 2020 was exceeding its performance requirements in its economic development agreements with the cities of Bryan and College Station and with Brazos County.

And Viasat’s chief people officer, Melinda Kimbro, issued a statement to WTAW News that as the result of the pandemic, their employees are empowered to decide whether to work remotely. Kimbro also says they expect to see continued growth at the biocorridor office.

According to Viasat’s website, they have 17 locations in the U.S. and 15 international locations in 12 countries.

Statement from Viasat chief people officer Melinda Kimbro:

While navigating the unchartered territory brought on by this global pandemic has been challenging, to say the least, for organizations, at Viasat we are also extremely sensitive to the incredible strain the pandemic has put on our people. Accordingly, we have prioritized safety and well-being, which in many cases means being supportive of flexible work arrangements wherever possible. Whether it’s allowing an employee to work remotely several days a week or full time, we want to provide as much flexibility as possible to support our employees, many of whom are balancing the demands of homeschooling, childcare, and the added risks brought on by underlying health conditions. We are fortunate that flexibility has always been a part of our culture, as this has made it easy for us to empower employees to make the decision that works best for them. Our Viasat offices in College Station are important to us, and we expect to see continued growth here, even as we continue navigating through these unprecedented times.