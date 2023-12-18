Resignation Of The Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley’s Executive Director

The organization providing support to 60 arts organizations in Brazos and six other counties no longer has an executive director.

The board of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley announced the resignation of Sheree Boegner.

A news release from the board says they will operate the agency’s normal schedule of activities.

WTAW News is told that ACBV’s board president, Grover Vos, is currently serving as the interim executive Director.

WTAW News is also told that the search process will initiate at the next board meeting in January.

Boegner, whose last day was last Friday (December 15), had been director since November of 2019.

The ACBV website says the agency, charted in 1970, “continues to faithfully serve as the lead advocate for all arts and culture efforts in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties by providing innovative and impactful artistic opportunities to residents and visitors of the region.”

The organization has provided over $4 million dollars in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.