Resignation Of Bryan ISD School Board Member Doug Wunneburger

There was a pause during Tuesday’s Bryan school board meeting to recognize member Doug Wunneburger, who is stepping down a year into his fifth term.

Wunneburger, who represents single member district five, is moving to SMD three.

The application process has not been announced for how the remaining six board members will appoint someone to fill the remaining two years of Wunneburger’s term.

Click below for comments from the September 8, 2020 Bryan ISD board meeting. Speakers include board president Mark McCall, Doug Wunneburger, and superintendent Christie Whitbeck.