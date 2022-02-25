Reservations Still Being Accepted For Saturday Night’s Brazos Valley African American Museum’s 21st Annual Appreciation Event

The most important fundraiser for the Brazos Valley African American Museum will again be a virtual event.

Reservations are still being taken for the museum’s 21st annual appreciation event this Saturday evening.

Proceeds operate the museum, offer programs for the community and school children, conduct school outreach and activities, bring in new exhibits, and provide staff development opportunities.

During a recent Brazos County commission meeting, county judge Duane Peters listed this year’s honorees…Raymond Arrington of the Red Cross and Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association; Pastor Seddrick and Mrs. Rebecca Eddington of New Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and H-E-B; Dr. Brian Merrell of Bryan ISD; Fabi Payton of I Heart Bryan; and Dr. Phebe Moore Simmons of Family Promise-Bryan/College Station.

County commissioner Irma Cauley said “these are honorees that have worked throughout Brazos County, accomplishing some outstanding things for our community.”

The virtual event includes an auction and comments from featured speaker Dr. Sam Hogue, who is a Texas A&M college of medicine assistant professor.

The museum’s invitation states due to COVID-19 and the devastating effect it has had on their ability to generate revenue, your generosity is more important than ever to ensure the museum remains open to the community.

Reservations can be made online at bvaam.org/banquet.

Click below for comments from Duane Peters and Irma Cauley during the February 15, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Reservations still being accepted for Saturday's 21st annual Brazos Valley African American Museum appreciation event.” on Spreaker.