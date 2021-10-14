Reservations And Volunteers Being Accepted For The 38th Thanksgiving In The Brazos Valley Event

United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) has announced reservations are being taken for the 38th Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley event.

UWBV communications manager Kat Gammon says register for meals or food baskets online at the UWBV website.

Registration is also available by texting BVThanksgiving (one word) to 4-1-4-4-4. The registration questions are provided in both English and Spanish. Those who are unable to register online should call UWBV’s 2-1-1 Texas information service for assistance.

Volunteer delivery drivers can sign up online at volunteerbrazosvalley.org.

Gammon suggests for those who live outside the Bryan/College Station area to call 2-1-1 for Thanksgiving assistance in their area.

News release from United Way of the Brazos Valley:

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will be delivering cooked Thanksgiving meals again this year. Hot meals will be delivered to those in need between 10 am and 12:30 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

If you would like to register for Thanksgiving meals to be delivered, you can register online at uwbv.org/holidayassistance or by texting BVThanksgiving (one word) to 4-1-4-4-4. The registration questions are provided in both English and Spanish. Those who are unable to register online should call 2-1-1 for assistance.

If you would like to volunteer to deliver the meals on Thanksgiving Day, you can register to volunteer at VolunteerBrazosValley.org.

The premier sponsors for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley this year are Party Time Rentals and Sterling Auto Group.

Due to the coronavirus, we have created a protocol to protect those volunteering for this project.

• Drivers and riders must wear masks during delivery.

• Drivers and riders must stay in their cars throughout the loading process.

• Drivers in route to delivery will call the contact number, give an estimate of arrival time and explain the following process of delivery.

o The food will be placed on the doorstep or ground near the door. The driver will knock quickly to notify the resident of arrival and get back in their vehicle. Drivers will not leave the food if there isn’t anyone home.

• All car loaders must wear masks and gloves and use hand sanitizer.

• Volunteers must maintain appropriate social distancing.