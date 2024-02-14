Requests Are Made For More Warming Centers During Subfreezing Temperatures

January’s subfreezing temperatures that prompted local volunteers to create a warming center at the Bryan VFW resulted in elected officials talking about doing more during those weather conditions.

Brazos County commissioner Wanda Watson said during the commission’s February 6th meeting that she wanted the Brazos County emergency operations committee to get involved.

College Station city councilman Bob Yancy said during the council’s February 8th meeting that warming centers were brought up during the Brazos County health board meeting that was held earlier in that day.

Volunteers who helped open the warming center at the Bryan VFW included two health district employees.

