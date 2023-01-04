REPORTS: Texas A&M Set to Hire Veteran Petrino as New Offensive Coordinator

Texas A&M Football is reportedly zeroing in on former Louisville and Arkansas head coach Bobby Petrino to be its next offensive coordinator.

The story was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low.

Long considered one of the brightest offensive minds in football, Petrino comes to Aggieland from UNLV, where he signed on to be the Rebels OC less than a month ago.

The 61-year-old has spent the last three seasons at Missouri State, where he led the Bears to a 5-6 record and the 65th ranked offense in the FCS in 2022.

Petrino does not come without his fair share of controversy. He left the Atlanta Falcons midway through the 2007 season to take the head job at Arkansas, only to be fired four years later following a motorcycle accident that involved a staffer he was having an affair with.